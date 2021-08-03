Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Minnesota Vikings cut ex-TCU star Jeff Gladney after family violence assault charge

By Drew Davison
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney has been cut by the Minnesota Vikings, just hours after he was indicted by a grand jury in Dallas on a third-degree felony charge of family violence assault, according to court records. A trial date has not been set. If convicted, Gladney faces two to...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Tcu#Dallas#American Football#Tcu#The Minnesota Vikings#Frogs#New Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Jeff Gladney issues response after being released by Vikings

Jeff Gladney issued a response on Tuesday after being released by the Minnesota Vikings following an indictment. The Vikings said they were releasing Gladney immediately upon reading his indictment. Gladney was charged with domestic violence. The indictment alleges Gladney “intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly“ causing bodily injury to the alleged victim during an April 2 incident.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release 2020 First Round Pick

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have released 2020 first-round pick Jeff Gladney on Tuesday afternoon, following his indictment on a felony domestic violence charge. Gladney was indicted by a grand jury in Texas on Tuesday for an incident back in April, when he was accused of assaulting a woman in Dallas. The Vikings expressed their intent to take the matter seriously and took the next step in doing so by releasing the 24-year-old.
NFLchatsports.com

Minnesota Vikings Training Camp: Irv Smith Jr. & Jeff Gladney Are Set To Make An Impact In 2021

The Minnesota Vikings offense found gold in 2020 with rookie WR Justin Jefferson having an historic season. Going into 2021, the Vikings offense lost Kyle Rudolph at TE and now Irv Smith Jr. is set to take over the starting spot. The Vikings added another weapon for Kirk Cousins in the 2021 NFL Draft in Ihmir Smith-Marsette how does he impact the offense this season? Adding Patrick Peterson to the secondary will help, but the name to watch in order for the Vikings defense to make a leap is 2021 1st round pick Jeff Gladney. Mitchell Renz explains why these are the 3 players to watch at Vikings training camp.
NFLCBS Sports

Vikings' Jeff Gladney: Not at training camp

Gladney did not report to training camp Wednesday as he awaits a grand jury hearing over felony domestic assault allegations in Texas, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Gladney's status for the upcoming season remains uncertain, as he could face a suspension once the legal process plays out. Meanwhile, the Vikings have acquired several cornerbacks to add depth in the offseason and may be preparing to play without him. Gladney didn't participate with the Vikings in spring practices due to the same legal issues.
NFLPioneer Press

Decision on whether Vikings’ Jeff Gladney will be indicted expected Tuesday

The Vikings likely will know more on Tuesday about the future of cornerback Jeff Gladney, who has been away from the team since an April arrest in Dallas for an alleged assault involving a woman. According to Tasha Tsiaperas, community and media relations manager for the Dallas County District Attorney’s...
NFLBleacher Report

Vikings' Jeff Gladney Accused in Lawsuit of Assaulting Ex-GF for over 2 Hours

The ex-girlfriend of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney filed a lawsuit this week accusing him of assaulting her in April. USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer obtained a copy of the lawsuit in which the woman accused Gladney of "beating her for over two hours in April and then trying to bribe her into silence with a $1,000 necklace from Tiffany’s and a gift certificate to a spa."
NFLPosted by
Bring Me The News

Jeff Gladney's ex-girlfriend files $1 million civil lawsuit

The former girlfriend of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has filed a civil lawsuit seeking at least $1 million in damages after Gladney was accused of assault last April. An affidavit obtained by USA Today says the lawsuit details the April 1 incident where Gladney is accused of assault, battery,...
NFLNBC Sports

Jeff Gladney’s agent releases statement after Vikings cut the cornerback

The Vikings cut Jeff Gladney after only 16 games, 81 tackles and three pass breakups, not getting much from a first-round choice in 2020. The cornerback, accused of choking, punching and shoving a woman during an incident in April, was indicted on a felony domestic violence charge in Texas earlier in the day.
NFLchatsports.com

New accusations could end Jeff Gladney’s career with Vikings

(Photo by Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports) Jeff Gladney. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney is now being sued by the woman who he allegedly assaulted back in April. After selecting Justin Jefferson with their first pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings still had another selection to make in the opening round of the draft. With their second pick, Minnesota decided to select former TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney.
NFLfootballoutsiders.com

Vikings Release 2020 First-Rounder Gladney

The Minnesota Vikings have released Jeff Gladney, a 2020 first-round draft pick, after the cornerback was indicted for felony assault in a domestic violence case in Texas. "Following our review of today's indictment against Jeff Gladney, we have decided to release Jeff immediately," a Vikings team statement read. "As we have previously said, we take these matters very seriously and condemn all forms of domestic violence. Due to the ongoing legal nature of this matter, we are unable to provide further comment."
NFLchatsports.com

5 players the Vikings could’ve drafted instead of Jeff Gladney

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Jeremy Chinn. The Minnesota Vikings released Jeff Gladney this week. Who are five players they should’ve chosen in the 2020 NFL Draft instead?. Jeff Gladney was indicted by a Dallas County grand jury earlier this week on charges of felony domestic abuse and it only...
NFLWest Central Tribune

UPDATED: Vikings release Gladney after assault indictment

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday released cornerback Jeff Gladney after he was indicted by a grand jury in Dallas on a felony charge related to an alleged assault in April involving his former girlfriend. Court records showed Tuesday that the grand jury, which conducted a hearing last...
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings make the right decision and release Jeff Gladney

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Jeff Gladney. After he was indicted by a Dallas County grand jury on a felony domestic violence charge on Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings have decided to release Jeff Gladney. Week 17 of the 2020 season is the last time anyone has seen Jeff Gladney in...
NFLheartlandcollegesports.com

Former TCU CB Jeff Gladney Indicted For Assaulting a Woman

A grand jury in Texas has indicted former TCU and current Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney on a felony domestic violence charge. The charges stem from an incident in April and could have a major impact on his NFL future. A woman accused Gladney of shoving her face and pulling...
NFLponyfans.com

Another bad frog. Minnesota Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney

“The Minnesota Vikings released cornerback Jeff Gladney on Tuesday after he was indicted by a Texas grand jury on a charge of felony assault against a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. "Following our review of today's indictment against Jeff Gladney, we have decided to release Jeff...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Fans All Said The Same Thing About Najee Harris During Steelers-Cowboys Game

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys took the field for the first game of the 2021 season. Well, kind of. The Steelers and Cowboys faced off in the Hall of Fame Game – the first preseason game of the new season. While it’s not as sexy as a regular season game, it does highlight the fact that (real) football is close.

Comments / 1

Community Policy