Monticello, ME

Coming soon: Monticello events

Posted by 
Monticello Updates
Monticello Updates
 5 days ago

(MONTICELLO, ME) Live events are lining up on the Monticello calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monticello:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qQfgq_0bGRJsZM00

Halloween Weekend

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 659 North St, Houlton, ME

Halloween weekend with trick or treating and DJ Gordon will be coming to the Houlton/Canadian Border KOA September 10th and 11th, 2021. Decorate your campsite, unpack those Halloween costumes and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CFg6q_0bGRJsZM00

Succulent Workshop

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join us for a fun make and take class! You will make a super cute succulent to treasure forever! $60 per person for this workshop The hard part will be done for you! We will have the glass pieces...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBxtP_0bGRJsZM00

Snowshoe Trail Community Grooming

Mars Hill, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 37 Graves Rd, Mars Hill, ME

We're looking for volunteers to help cut and groom our new snowshoe trail! Saturday August 14th from 1:00p - 4:00p we'll be trimming, raking, and cutting this great addition to the mountain. The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RvkCr_0bGRJsZM00

Bingo!

Linneus, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 45 Mill Rd, Linneus, ME

Linneus Sno-Sports is pleased to announce the return of weekly Bingo games! After 15 months of shutdown our startup date will be July 7th , and continue every Wednesday evening. Early bird games...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cyxRV_0bGRJsZM00

AROOSTOOK VALLEY 4-H BABY BEEF AUCTION

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 84 Mechanic St, Presque Isle, ME

AROOSTOOK VALLEY 4-H BABY BEEF AUCTION NORTHERN MAINE FAIR GROUNDS PRESQUE ISLE, MAINE SATURDAY, AUGUST 7, 2021 – 4:30 P.M. The Aroostook Valley 4-H members extend a special welcome to their many...

Monticello, ME
Politics
