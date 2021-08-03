Cancel
Powers, OR

Events on the Powers calendar

Powers Today
Powers Today
 5 days ago

(POWERS, OR) Live events are lining up on the Powers calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Powers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YNS9K_0bGRJjs300

Trash Smash Beach Clean-Up

Port Orford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 444 Jackson St, Port Orford, OR

Port Orford Sustainable Seafood is putting together a Trash Smash Beach Clean-Up! Beach Clean-Up starts at the OSU Field Station building behind The Crazy Norwegian at 9:00am. We will start to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42O5pZ_0bGRJjs300

Cranberry Festival - Celebrating 75 years!

Bandon, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 370 US-101, Bandon, OR

Cranberry Festival - 75th Year The Great Cransby Title Sponsor 2021: Rogue Credit Union Arts Craft Vendors, Cranberry Bowl, Crowning of the Bandon Cranberry Queen 2021-22, Boardwalk Art Show...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tY56_0bGRJjs300

Narcotics Anonymous Experience, Strength, & Hope Group

Bandon, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 592 Edison Ave SW, Bandon, OR

N.A. is a nonprofit Fellowship or society of men and women for whom drugs had become a major problem — recovering addicts meet regularly to help each other stay clean through complete abstinence...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DiIuq_0bGRJjs300

City Council Meeting

Myrtle Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 435 5th St, Myrtle Point, OR

The Myrtle Point City Council meets on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of the month, as necessary. Meetings are at the Flora M. Laird Memorial Library Meeting Room at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BsxQU_0bGRJjs300

Singspiration

Bandon, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 50211 US-101, Bandon, OR

Sponsored by the Bandon Ministerial Association. This singing, musical and fellowship event takes place on the fifth Sunday of the month.

Powers Today

Powers Today

Powers, OR
