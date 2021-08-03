Cancel
Danforth, ME

Danforth calendar: What's coming up

Danforth Post
Danforth Post
 5 days ago

(DANFORTH, ME) Danforth has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Danforth area:

FILLED Annual Maine Bear Hunt with House in the Woods

Lee, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

‼️‼️FILLED‼️‼️ We have the opportunity to send 4 veterans to Lee, Maine for a week long bear hunt with the amazing nonprofit, House in the Woods!! You will arrive at a time to be determined on...

Parade - Family & Friends Together Again

Island Falls, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 68 Houlton Rd, Island Falls, ME

FLOAT ENTRIES: 1st place cash prize $150.00 2nd place cash prize $125.00 3rd place cash prize $100.00 PRIZES also include: 1.Best decorated Four Wheeler/side by side Sponsored by JERRY'S 2.Bicycle...

2021 County Open 18-Hole Tournament

New Limerick, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 32 Country Club Dr W, New Limerick, ME

18-Hole Golf Tournament @ Houlton Community Golf Course. *Tee Times will be posted at the course and at HoultonGolf.com Registration begins @ 9:00am - Shot-gun start @ 10:00am.

Zerbini Family Circus

Weston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 341 US-1, Weston, ME

Relive yesteryear by visiting the Tented Circus! The Zerbini Family will be coming to town with their famous act for all ages. Don’t worry – tickets with the original location (East Grand High...

Funeral service

Island Falls, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 64 Sherman St, Island Falls, ME

Here is John Webb’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of John Webb of Island Falls, Maine, who passed away on July 26, 2021...

Danforth Post

Danforth Post

Danforth, ME
With Danforth Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

