Stanford, MT

Events on the Stanford calendar

Posted by 
Stanford News Flash
Stanford News Flash
 5 days ago

(STANFORD, MT) Live events are coming to Stanford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stanford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1poUj3_0bGRJeSQ00

Patrick B Ray

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 6300 Lime Kiln Rd, Lewistown, MT

Over the past decade, Patrick has shared his down-to-earth tunes with audiences from North Carolina to California, and along the backroads, llanos, and mountains in between. In true family...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZiwJx_0bGRJeSQ00

CMSC Sportsman's Challenge Sporting Clays

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Form a 4 man team to represent your organization for this Sporting Clays Shoot. There will be a $40 per person entry fee with 50% and bragging rights going to the winning organization. Shooting to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1dIl_0bGRJeSQ00

Senior Teen Camp

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1116 Mill Creek Rd, Lewistown, MT

Missouri River Float Trip Boys & Girls entering grade 10 and up to age 19 Cost: $185 Register by July 26 This is a pre-register camp with limited space. Check-in time: 10am-12pm, Monday, August 2...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXvfg_0bGRJeSQ00

Operation Mercury- Montana

Belt, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

This is the Montana location for the Operation Mercury Hike. We are raising our flags of awareness in this fight against suicide ravaging the military community. You may also like the following...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QRy2R_0bGRJeSQ00

Heart Of Montana Farm In The Dell Biathlon

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 502 W Montana St, Lewistown, MT

4th Annual Heart of Montana Farm in the Dell Biathlon (10K Bike and 5K Run) Or a 5K Fun Run/Walk Click Here for Registration

Learn More

Stanford News Flash

Stanford News Flash

ABOUT

With Stanford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

