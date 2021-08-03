26 North Country students awarded memorial scholarship
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Northern Credit Union and the Northern New York Community Foundation awarded 26 local students the Michelle D. Salisbury Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was created in remembrance of Michelle Salisbury who worked at Northern Credit Union and died in a car accident in 2009. To honor her memory Northern Credit Union awards the scholarship each year to one student from each school within Jefferson Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as Pulaski and Sandy Creek school districts.www.informnny.com
