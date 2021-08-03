San Simon events coming soon

(SAN SIMON, AZ) San Simon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Simon:

Shakespeare Ghost Town Living History Tour Lordsburg, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Shakespeare Ghost Town is the remains of a pioneer- southwestern town. From a small settlement on the stage and emigrant trail to California, it grew in 1870 with a silver strike and the diamond...

Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (Drones) Playas, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 Plaza Ave, Playas, NM 88009

Students will learn how to detect, identify, assess, mitigate, and respond to security threats from drones using the appropriate tactics.

Wine Country BBQ Pearce, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 13922 S. Kuykendall Cutoff Road, Pearce, AZ 85625

Wine Country BBQ at LDV Winery in Southeastern AZ Chiricahua Mountain Foothills. Lunch served 11:30-2; Winemaker tours at 2 PM.