San Simon events coming soon
(SAN SIMON, AZ) San Simon has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Simon:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Shakespeare Ghost Town is the remains of a pioneer- southwestern town. From a small settlement on the stage and emigrant trail to California, it grew in 1870 with a silver strike and the diamond...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 1 Plaza Ave, Playas, NM 88009
Students will learn how to detect, identify, assess, mitigate, and respond to security threats from drones using the appropriate tactics.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 13922 S. Kuykendall Cutoff Road, Pearce, AZ 85625
Wine Country BBQ at LDV Winery in Southeastern AZ Chiricahua Mountain Foothills. Lunch served 11:30-2; Winemaker tours at 2 PM.
Comments / 0