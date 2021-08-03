Cancel
San Simon, AZ

San Simon events coming soon

San Simon News Alert
 5 days ago

(SAN SIMON, AZ) San Simon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Simon:

Shakespeare Ghost Town Living History Tour

Lordsburg, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Shakespeare Ghost Town is the remains of a pioneer- southwestern town. From a small settlement on the stage and emigrant trail to California, it grew in 1870 with a silver strike and the diamond...

Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (Drones)

Playas, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 Plaza Ave, Playas, NM 88009

Students will learn how to detect, identify, assess, mitigate, and respond to security threats from drones using the appropriate tactics.

Wine Country BBQ

Pearce, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 13922 S. Kuykendall Cutoff Road, Pearce, AZ 85625

Wine Country BBQ at LDV Winery in Southeastern AZ Chiricahua Mountain Foothills. Lunch served 11:30-2; Winemaker tours at 2 PM.

San Simon News Alert

San Simon, AZ
ABOUT

With San Simon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

