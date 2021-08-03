Live events Kadoka — what’s coming up

(KADOKA, SD) Kadoka is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kadoka:

2021 Badlands Remaining Balance Interior, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

2021 Badlands Remaining Balance at Interior, United States on Wed Aug 11 2021 at 11:00 am to Mon Aug 16 2021 at 02:00 pm

ACL Mid-North Conference Pro Qualifier Wall, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Here is your opportunity to prove you have what it takes to compete as a Pro in the fastest growing sport in the world. ACL Cornhole Pros are featured on ESPN and CBS Sports and represent the...

Wall Crawl- Honker Robinson at the Badlands Saloon & Grille Wall, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 509 Main St, Wall, SD

Live acoustic country music by Honker Robinson at the Badlands Saloon & Gille.

RICHARD HAUK ESTATE ONLINE AUCTION Wall, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 PM

ONLINE AUCTION REAL ESTATE & PERSONAL PROPERTY ONLINE AUCTION RICHARD HAUK ESTATE, Wall, SD. PRELIMINARY NOTICE, MORE INFORMATION WILL BE POSTING IN THE NEAR FUTURE ABOUT THE AUCTIONS SELLING...