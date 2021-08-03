Events on the Farson calendar

(FARSON, WY) Live events are coming to Farson.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Farson:

Learn to Knit Socks, Parts 1, 2 & 3 Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Thursdays, August 5, 12 & 26 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm We will be knitting one sock at a time using sock weight yarn and double pointed needles (dpns). First Class - cast on using long-tail method - knit...

Clint Black Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs, WY

The Sweetwater Events Complex has already begun concert announcements for the 2021 Wyoming’s Big Show and is pleased to announce Country Super Star Clint Black! Clint Black will be the final act...

Rock Springs Informational Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

General informational monthly meeting for members residing near Rock Springs.



Rock The Block Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Get ready for great deals, live music, food trucks and activities like yoga, during the first ever Rock the Block. Rock the Block takes place Saturday, August 28, 10 am to 2 pm, between Pilot...

End of Summer Fun @ Bunning Park Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: J St &, Evans St, Rock Springs, WY

Come down to Bunning Park for one last foam dance party and a snack.