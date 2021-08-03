Cancel
Farson, WY

Events on the Farson calendar

Farson Bulletin
Farson Bulletin
 5 days ago

(FARSON, WY) Live events are coming to Farson.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Farson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvEpF_0bGRJWLU00

Learn to Knit Socks, Parts 1, 2 & 3

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Thursdays, August 5, 12 & 26 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm We will be knitting one sock at a time using sock weight yarn and double pointed needles (dpns). First Class - cast on using long-tail method - knit...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqRgX_0bGRJWLU00

Clint Black

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs, WY

The Sweetwater Events Complex has already begun concert announcements for the 2021 Wyoming’s Big Show and is pleased to announce Country Super Star Clint Black! Clint Black will be the final act...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i149U_0bGRJWLU00

Rock Springs Informational

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

General informational monthly meeting for members residing near Rock Springs.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nJO9_0bGRJWLU00

Rock The Block

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Get ready for great deals, live music, food trucks and activities like yoga, during the first ever Rock the Block. Rock the Block takes place Saturday, August 28, 10 am to 2 pm, between Pilot...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09HSB0_0bGRJWLU00

End of Summer Fun @ Bunning Park

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: J St &, Evans St, Rock Springs, WY

Come down to Bunning Park for one last foam dance party and a snack.

Farson Bulletin

Farson Bulletin

Farson, WY
ABOUT

With Farson Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

