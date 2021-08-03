What’s up Paulding: Local events calendar

(PAULDING, MS) Paulding is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paulding:

Winning your battles Laurel, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1301 North 2nd Avenue, Laurel, MS 39440

This is a annual ladies conference. Our goal is to encourage ladies with a great word on how to win your daily battles and to have fun.

Alternatives to the Drug War Community Discussion Laurel, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1919 Bush Dairy Road, Laurel, MS 39443

You have been invited, through a personal connection, to learn about alternatives to the drug war at this in-person dinner.

Trivia Night at 320! Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Trivia Night at 320 with host Dr. Christy Liverett every other Wednesday from 7-9 PM. Teams are allowed up to 6 members each. Winning team members get 50% off next visit to 320 and a special...

2021 Women in Business Forum Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1919 Bush Dairy Rd, Laurel, MS

Save the Date for the 2021 Women in Business Forum!! More information and additional speakers soon to come! Go ahead and reserve your tickets on our website ...

The Magnolia Boys at Springhill Baptist in Laurel Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Magnolia Boys at Springhill Baptist in Laurel Hosted By The Magnolia Boys Quartet. Event starts on Saturday, 14 August 2021 and happening at 548 Springhill Rd, Laurel, MS 39443-9017, United...