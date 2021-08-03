Live events Miles — what’s coming up

(MILES, IA) Miles is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Miles area:

The Old School Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1030 Viaduct Rd, Savanna, IL

The Old School band is playing Poopys Saturday August 28th at 2PM.

Jeff Theisen Live at Jeronimo's Springbrook, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 101 W Main St, Springbrook, IA

Jeff Theisen Live at Jeronimo's is on Facebook. To connect with Jeff Theisen Live at Jeronimo's, join Facebook today.

Poopys Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1030 Viaduct Rd, Savanna, IL

MOTLEY CRUE Tribute Band Crue U @ Poopys in Savanna Illinois Saturday August 28th at 8PM at Poopy's, 1030 Viaduct Rd, Savanna, IL 61074, Savanna, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to...

The Mamiltons Live at Homeport Sabula, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 515 River St, Sabula, IA

The Mamiltons are heading up to the Island! we will be playing 7-11 outside along the beautiful Mississippi river. come on out for a night of some funky blues and cold brew's!

Lucky Cochran & The Persuaders live at Seven Eagles Resort and Campground Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Plan a camping trip and have some fun under the stars in the great outdoors with The Persuaders! This is an awesome venue with beautiful surroundings! Come on out and get your Honkytonk on with...