Miles, IA

Live events Miles — what’s coming up

Miles Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MILES, IA) Miles is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Miles area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25WB0U_0bGRJHLp00

The Old School

Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1030 Viaduct Rd, Savanna, IL

The Old School band is playing Poopys Saturday August 28th at 2PM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCZjq_0bGRJHLp00

Jeff Theisen Live at Jeronimo's

Springbrook, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 101 W Main St, Springbrook, IA

Jeff Theisen Live at Jeronimo's is on Facebook. To connect with Jeff Theisen Live at Jeronimo's, join Facebook today.

Poopys

Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1030 Viaduct Rd, Savanna, IL

MOTLEY CRUE Tribute Band Crue U @ Poopys in Savanna Illinois Saturday August 28th at 8PM at Poopy's, 1030 Viaduct Rd, Savanna, IL 61074, Savanna, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WVlGH_0bGRJHLp00

The Mamiltons Live at Homeport

Sabula, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 515 River St, Sabula, IA

The Mamiltons are heading up to the Island! we will be playing 7-11 outside along the beautiful Mississippi river. come on out for a night of some funky blues and cold brew's!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzBK3_0bGRJHLp00

Lucky Cochran & The Persuaders live at Seven Eagles Resort and Campground

Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Plan a camping trip and have some fun under the stars in the great outdoors with The Persuaders! This is an awesome venue with beautiful surroundings! Come on out and get your Honkytonk on with...

Miles, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
