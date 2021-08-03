Quemado events coming up

(QUEMADO, NM) Live events are lining up on the Quemado calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Quemado:

White Mountain UTV Jamboree Springerville, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7 US-180, Springerville, AZ

17th annual White Mountain UTV Jamboree for adults and children who enjoy the outdoors through off-roading, camping and experiencing nature. This event will be located in Eagar, Arizona; there...

Airport Fly-In Breakfast and Show Springerville, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 7 US-180, Springerville, AZ

Held on Labor Day Weekend, includes a biscuits and gravy breakfast, arts and crafts vendors, tours of the airport, and entertainment. This event is held at the Springerville Regional Airport, and...

Alpine Gem, Mineral, & Gold Show Alpine, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 12 County Road 2061, Alpine, AZ

“Have Gems Will Travel” Enjoy Vendors, Music, & Door Prizes at the Alpine Community Center.

Christmas Light Parade Springerville, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 7 US-180, Springerville, AZ

Beginning in Eagar, the parade is held the first Saturday evening in December, and celebrates the joy of the season, culminating in a visit from Santa Claus.