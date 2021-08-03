Riggins events calendar

(RIGGINS, ID) Riggins has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Riggins:

McCall Farmers’ Market at McCall’s Activity Barn McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 141 Moonridge Dr, McCall, ID

The McCall Farmers' Market will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays AT THE ACTIVITY BARN IN McCALL from 11 am to 1 pm, through October. The Activity Barn site offers plentiful parking and wide open...

McCall Lake Cruises Afternoon Cruise McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 203 E Lake St, McCall, ID

90 MINUTE PUBLIC SCENIC CRUISE – 2:00PM See McCall Idaho and beautiful, pristine Payette Lake like you’ve never seen it before while cruising on board The IDAHO. Hear about local history and...

TGIW Slip N’ Slide Days McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 327 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Join McCall Parks and Recreation every Wednesday for a 50 foot slip n’ slide into Payette Lake at Art Roberts Park (by the bear statue). BYOBB- Bring Your Own Boogie Board! This is a free event...

Birds of Play at Ponderosa Terrace McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1117 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Join us at Ponderosa Terrace in McCall Idaho for an evening of music! $10. DeLish Catering will have beer and wine for sale. Picnic baskets welcome, but no outside alcoholic beverages. Pets...

Outdoor Yoga at River Ranch with Shanti Yoga McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 Headquarters Rd, McCall, ID

Join us for a gentle all levels class on the beautiful River Ranch Clubhouse Patio with Jan Stein. With stunning valley views, and a feel-good balanced yoga practice, you’ll feel refreshed and...