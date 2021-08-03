Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riggins, ID

Riggins events calendar

Posted by 
Riggins Post
Riggins Post
 5 days ago

(RIGGINS, ID) Riggins has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Riggins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCBaV_0bGRJAAk00

McCall Farmers’ Market at McCall’s Activity Barn

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 141 Moonridge Dr, McCall, ID

The McCall Farmers' Market will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays AT THE ACTIVITY BARN IN McCALL from 11 am to 1 pm, through October. The Activity Barn site offers plentiful parking and wide open...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46OifA_0bGRJAAk00

McCall Lake Cruises Afternoon Cruise

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 203 E Lake St, McCall, ID

90 MINUTE PUBLIC SCENIC CRUISE – 2:00PM See McCall Idaho and beautiful, pristine Payette Lake like you’ve never seen it before while cruising on board The IDAHO. Hear about local history and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DV1GF_0bGRJAAk00

TGIW Slip N’ Slide Days

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 327 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Join McCall Parks and Recreation every Wednesday for a 50 foot slip n’ slide into Payette Lake at Art Roberts Park (by the bear statue). BYOBB- Bring Your Own Boogie Board! This is a free event...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GuYb7_0bGRJAAk00

Birds of Play at Ponderosa Terrace

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1117 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Join us at Ponderosa Terrace in McCall Idaho for an evening of music! $10. DeLish Catering will have beer and wine for sale. Picnic baskets welcome, but no outside alcoholic beverages. Pets...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z7wfP_0bGRJAAk00

Outdoor Yoga at River Ranch with Shanti Yoga

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 Headquarters Rd, McCall, ID

Join us for a gentle all levels class on the beautiful River Ranch Clubhouse Patio with Jan Stein. With stunning valley views, and a feel-good balanced yoga practice, you’ll feel refreshed and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Riggins Post

Riggins Post

Riggins, ID
7
Followers
137
Post
340
Views
ABOUT

With Riggins Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccall, ID
City
Riggins, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Mccall, ID
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Parks And Recreation#Local History#Activity Barn#Delish Catering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Drinks
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy