Elk City, KS

Elk City events calendar

Elk City Voice
 5 days ago

(ELK CITY, KS) Elk City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elk City area:

Parent Education Support Group

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1101 Donald Ave, Independence, KS

Pre-Registration is necessary. Deadline for enrollment is the day before the class. Please call 620-331-3480 or 620-251-8180 Instructor: Barbara Shoop, Parent Education Specialist There is no...

Quilt Affair — Independence Historical Museum & Art Center

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 123 N 8th St, Independence, KS

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3 & 4 - QUILT ENTRY Hours: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM THURSDAY, AUGUST 5 - QUILT JUDGING FRIDAY, AUGUST 6 - 28 - PUBLIC VIEWING Hours: Tues. - Sat., 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM...

Presbytery Meeting - Wichita — First Presbyterian Church

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

at Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas, Wichita, Kansas (also available by Zoom)

Lighted Christmas Parade

Fredonia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 716 Madison St, Fredonia, KS

Enjoy one of the area's only evening Christmas Parades and a visit from Santa in early December. Rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4th, at 6:30 pm.

5th Grade Tackle Football - Independence, KS 2021

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: 1199 Peter Pan Rd, Independence, KS

ABOUT

With Elk City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

