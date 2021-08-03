Elk City events calendar

(ELK CITY, KS) Elk City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elk City area:

Parent Education Support Group Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1101 Donald Ave, Independence, KS

Pre-Registration is necessary. Deadline for enrollment is the day before the class. Please call 620-331-3480 or 620-251-8180 Instructor: Barbara Shoop, Parent Education Specialist There is no...

Quilt Affair — Independence Historical Museum & Art Center Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 123 N 8th St, Independence, KS

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3 & 4 - QUILT ENTRY Hours: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM THURSDAY, AUGUST 5 - QUILT JUDGING FRIDAY, AUGUST 6 - 28 - PUBLIC VIEWING Hours: Tues. - Sat., 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM...

Presbytery Meeting - Wichita — First Presbyterian Church Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

at Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas, Wichita, Kansas (also available by Zoom)

Lighted Christmas Parade Fredonia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 716 Madison St, Fredonia, KS

Enjoy one of the area's only evening Christmas Parades and a visit from Santa in early December. Rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4th, at 6:30 pm.

5th Grade Tackle Football - Independence, KS 2021 Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: 1199 Peter Pan Rd, Independence, KS

