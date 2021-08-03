Live events coming up in Leedey

(LEEDEY, OK) Live events are lining up on the Leedey calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Leedey:

Annual PRCA Rodeo of Champions Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3000 W 3rd St, Elk City, OK

Annual PRCA event that includes calf roping, steer wrestling, bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and barrel racing. Also will feature Wrangler bull fights and a downtown...

Active Shooter Defense Training - Clinton, OK Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2000 Boulevard of Champions, Clinton, OK

Active Shooter Defense Training - Strategies to protect your congregation, your workplace, and your family. Space is limited! Sign up here...

Revival with Rev Jim and Stephanie Montgomery Seiling, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Rev. Jim Montgomery is founder and President of Montgomery Ministries, Inc. in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He and his wife, Stephanie, are graduates of Rhema Bible Training Center, and has served the...

Class of 2022 Senior Sunrise Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: Elk City, OK

Class of 22, this is for you! Meet up with your friends before school starts for some snacks, music, and pictures! Wear your Senior Sunrise t-shirts! Also check out other Workshops in Elk City ...

Pioneer Day Cheyenne, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 402 Broadway, Cheyenne, OK

SATURDAY AFTER LABOR DAY - Old fashioned games and way of life: quilt, churn, make lye soap, make rope, sew on treadle machine. Auction of Day Hunts & New donated items, Quilt Show, Antique...