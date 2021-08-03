Cancel
One Woman Is Claiming A Taco Bell Meal Paralyzed Her. Here's Why

By Felix Behr
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wanda and Sherrel Shadix have filed a complaint in Georgia's state court against Taco Bell, Yum! Brands, which owns the chain, and five other anonymous parties. The crux of the lawsuit, as Eat This, Not That! reports, is that the Shadixes believe the companies are responsible for Wanda's Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a disorder that causes the body to damage its own nerves that developed shortly after she and Sherrel contracted food poisoning from their local Taco Bell.

Mashed

Mashed

