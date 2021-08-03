Fruitland calendar: What's coming up
(FRUITLAND, IA) Fruitland is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fruitland:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 312 Iowa Ave, Muscatine, IA
Muscatine Lions Club Meeting 6:00 p.m. MCSA Basement – 312 Iowa Avenue, Muscatine
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 125 W Iowa St, Letts, IA
After great success with last year's BBQ, the Letts Community Fire Department will be hosting a pulled pork BBQ meal. This event will be drive-thru and sit down, your choice. Pre-ordering is not...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Please join us for Muskie Baseball Academy try outs on Saturday August 28th OR Sunday August 29th. Check in is at 9am-9:45am at Tom Bruner Field. Try outs begin promptly at 10am-12pm at child’s...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:45 PM
Address: 1314 Mulberry Ave, Muscatine, IA
Join us for a fun studio class where you become the artist! Fees are $15 or $13.50 for Friends members, and all supplies are included. Advance registration required. Classes are limited to 15...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Louisa County, IA Land Auction - 45.77± Acres by Steffes Group Inc. is coming to Letts IA. Find the auction date and venue, auction items for sale, and learn how to bid.
