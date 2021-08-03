Cancel
Cawood, KY

Live events Cawood — what’s coming up

Cawood Today
Cawood Today
 5 days ago

(CAWOOD, KY) Cawood is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cawood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dh9rz_0bGRIoOJ00

Town Mountain w/ Wolfpen Branch and Cole Chaney

Pineville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1050 State Park Rd, Pineville, KY

Mark your calendars for Friday, August 6th at Laurel Cove Amphitheater here in the mountains of Pineville, KY. We're setting the stage for a night of hard drivin, foot stompin bluegrass music and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJEMZ_0bGRIoOJ00

The Lion King (2019)

Pennington Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 41676 W Morgan Ave, Pennington Gap, VA

The Lion King (2019) at Lee Theatre on Saturday, August 7, at 7 PM. Admission is $5, kids under 5 free.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LgztO_0bGRIoOJ00

Filling The Gap

Ewing, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 8051 Wilderness Rd Trail, Ewing, VA

Many challenges beset those that made their way onto the fringes of the Virginia frontier. Weather. hunger, and safety befall most who travel westward with settlement ever present on their mind...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTDye_0bGRIoOJ00

Sandi&Kagan Homecoming

Leatherwood, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7777 State Hwy 699, Leatherwood, KY

Sandi&Kagan Homecoming Hosted By Ray Wolford Ministries. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 04:00 pm and happening at Big Laurel., Singing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nnlwH_0bGRIoOJ00

Revival

Cumberland, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Revival at Victory Rd, Cumberland, KY 40823, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 11:00 am to Wed Aug 18 2021 at 09:00 pm

