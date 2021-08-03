Hanna calendar: Coming events
(HANNA, WY) Live events are lining up on the Hanna calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Hanna area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 110 E Main Ave, Saratoga, WY
Few Miles South is a female fronted country and roots group created by south GA raised, Blake English, and Los Angeles native, Tori Lund. Dubbed “the country Pretenders” ...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 523 Rodeo St, Rawlins, WY
Schedule of Events10 AM-8 PM: Exhibit Buildings Open to Public9:00 AM: Beef Show followed by Showmanship-Carbon County MuttJ-Plex12 NOON: Enter Chili
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 12 Daley Street, Rawlins, WY 82301
Do you love to decorate? Have dinner Parites? Let your creativity flow and enter the Carbon County Fair Tablescape Competition.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY
Join the Wyoming Community Foundation for a FREE Grant Writing Workshop and bring your own brown bag lunch at noon on Thursday, August 19th at the Platte Valley Community Center. Learn tips ...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:59 PM
Address: 6065 WY-130, Saratoga, WY
Join us August 4-7 for a vintner’s weekend that promises to be a timeless, remarkable experience. Guests will experience wine and culinary delights featuring vintages from Napa Valley icon Tim...
