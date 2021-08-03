Cancel
Hanna, WY

Hanna calendar: Coming events

Hanna Daily
(HANNA, WY) Live events are lining up on the Hanna calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hanna area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXjFD_0bGRIlk800

Few Miles South

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 E Main Ave, Saratoga, WY

Few Miles South is a female fronted country and roots group created by south GA raised, Blake English, and Los Angeles native, Tori Lund. Dubbed “the country Pretenders” ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XDq8M_0bGRIlk800

The Carbon County Fair

Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 523 Rodeo St, Rawlins, WY

Schedule of Events10 AM-8 PM: Exhibit Buildings Open to Public9:00 AM: Beef Show followed by Showmanship-Carbon County MuttJ-Plex12 NOON: Enter Chili

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6aPx_0bGRIlk800

Second Annual Tablescaping Competition

Rawlins, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 12 Daley Street, Rawlins, WY 82301

Do you love to decorate? Have dinner Parites? Let your creativity flow and enter the Carbon County Fair Tablescape Competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDMrj_0bGRIlk800

Grant Writing Workshop

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

Join the Wyoming Community Foundation for a FREE Grant Writing Workshop and bring your own brown bag lunch at noon on Thursday, August 19th at the Platte Valley Community Center. Learn tips ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IMUs_0bGRIlk800

Winegrower’s Weekend with Tom Mondavi

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:59 PM

Address: 6065 WY-130, Saratoga, WY

Join us August 4-7 for a vintner’s weekend that promises to be a timeless, remarkable experience. Guests will experience wine and culinary delights featuring vintages from Napa Valley icon Tim...

ABOUT

With Hanna Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

