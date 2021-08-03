Cancel
Dugway, UT

Dugway events coming soon

Dugway News Watch
Dugway News Watch
 5 days ago

(DUGWAY, UT) Dugway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dugway:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVyyp_0bGRIkrP00

Punishment at the Peak

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 2930 UT-112, Grantsville, UT

Explore all upcoming deseret peak events in Grantsville, Utah, find information & tickets for upcoming deseret peak events happening in Grantsville, Utah.

Ride For Life 2021

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2930 UT-112, Grantsville, UT

Benefiting: MAKE-A-WISH UTAH Mission Statement: We grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy!! AUGUST 21st ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HabO4_0bGRIkrP00

THS Class of 1981 - 40th Reunion

Rush Valley, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Hwy 199, Rush Valley, UT

THS CLASS OF ‘81! Let’s REUNITE!! It’s hard to believe it’s been 40 years. Come get reacquainted with your classmates. The more the merrier, so please help spread the word!! CLICK "GOING" DATE and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qT1dO_0bGRIkrP00

Threat Countermeasures (Handgun)

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

This handgun course is designed to teach you a lot about your self and your skill level, learning the skills to solve violent encounters. Regardless of your experience you will learn, and have a...

Tooele County Broncs & Bulls

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2930 UT-112, Grantsville, UT

Explore all upcoming babbitt events in Tooele, find information & tickets for upcoming babbitt events happening in Tooele.

Dugway News Watch

Dugway News Watch

Dugway, UT
ABOUT

With Dugway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

