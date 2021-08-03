Dugway events coming soon

(DUGWAY, UT) Dugway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dugway:

Punishment at the Peak Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 2930 UT-112, Grantsville, UT

Ride For Life 2021 Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2930 UT-112, Grantsville, UT

Benefiting: MAKE-A-WISH UTAH Mission Statement: We grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy!! AUGUST 21st ...

THS Class of 1981 - 40th Reunion Rush Valley, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Hwy 199, Rush Valley, UT

THS CLASS OF ‘81! Let’s REUNITE!! It’s hard to believe it’s been 40 years. Come get reacquainted with your classmates. The more the merrier, so please help spread the word!! CLICK "GOING" DATE and...

Threat Countermeasures (Handgun) Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

This handgun course is designed to teach you a lot about your self and your skill level, learning the skills to solve violent encounters. Regardless of your experience you will learn, and have a...

Tooele County Broncs & Bulls Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2930 UT-112, Grantsville, UT

