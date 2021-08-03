Cancel
Cambridge, ID

Live events on the horizon in Cambridge

Cambridge Updates
Cambridge Updates
(CAMBRIDGE, ID) Live events are lining up on the Cambridge calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cambridge:

2021 IACRC Annual Conference

Tamarack, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 311 Village Dr, Tamarack, ID

Save the date to attend the Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks Annual Conference on August 10 – 12, 2021 at the Tamarack Resort in Tamarack, Idaho! Please note: For 2021 the...

Weiser Farmers Market

Weiser, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1 State St, Weiser, ID

Season:Summer Hours: July 15 - September 9, 2021Thursdays 5:00 - 7:30 pm Location:Weiser Train Depot, 1 State St, Weiser, ID 83672

Boundless Guided Hiking at Tamarack Resort

Tamarack, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 311 Village Dr, Tamarack, ID

Join us Saturdays and Sundays exploring the trails of Tamarack Resort as we learn about the rich culture, history, and wildlife of Idaho’s Payette River Mountain Region! Meet 15 minutes before...

Tamarack Twister MTB Race

Tamarack, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 311 Village Dr, Tamarack, ID

Wolverines on Wheels will compete in the Tamarack Twister MTB Race You may also like the following

Mid-Mountain Meteor Shower Party

Tamarack, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 311 Village Dr, Tamarack, ID

Tamarack Resort invites you to participate in one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year! Guests will take a midnight chair lift up to mid-mountain for the optimal Perseids Meteor...

With Cambridge Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

