Spalding, NE

Spalding calendar: What's coming up

Spalding Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SPALDING, NE) Spalding is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spalding:

CREMA LATINA ISLAND FESTIVAL 2021

Belgrade, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: Weidweg 21, 68623 Lampertheim

Macht euch bereit auf etwas noch krasseres, größeres, unvergessliches - am Samstag den 02.07.2022 öffnen wir euch die Tore zu etwas neuem !

2021 Ord Combine Clinic

Ord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join us in Ord on August 11th for our 2021 Combine Clinic. We will have experts on hand to help teach you tips and tricks on how to prepare your Case IH combine for the season ahead. Talk with...

8/20/2021 The Fun Pianos dueling pianos show - Neligh, NE

Neligh, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 317 Main St, Neligh, NE

Thank you, New Moon Theatre, for bringing The Fun Pianos dueling pianos show to New Moon Theatre in Neligh, NE on 8/20/2021 for their Fundraiser Event. Will it be fun? Just take a look at these...

Antelope County Fair 4-H

Neligh, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 709 E Hwy 275, Neligh, NE

Find tickets to all live music, concerts, tour dates and festivals in and around Norfolk in 2020 and 2021. Discover when your favorite artists are next coming to Norfolk or browse upcoming...

Rhino HPHD 3-Pt Post Hole Digger

Ord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Rhino HPHD 3-Pt Post Hole Digger, 9" Auger, 4' Long Replaceable Point & Bit, Category III Hookup, 540 PTO, Operational Condition Of This Item Has Not Been Verified And Is Not Disputable By The...

