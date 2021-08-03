Live events Flagler — what’s coming up

(FLAGLER, CO) Flagler has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Flagler area:

Hugo Roping Club Summer Gymkhana Series Hugo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 33747 County Rd 2W, Hugo, CO

Join the Hugo Roping Club for our summer gymkhana series. To join the club the membership fee is $50 for a family or $25 per individual. Entries close at 6:30 p.m. for kids Gymkhana events. 6:30...

Hub City Classic Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show! Limon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 205 E Ave, Limon, CO

The 31st Annual Hub City Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show will be taking place on Saturday, August 28th on E Ave in Limon Co! Enjoy streets lined with classic cars, food vendors, craft vendors, kids...

Limon Chamber of Commerce Limon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Limon Chamber of Commerce is on Facebook. To connect with Limon Chamber of Commerce, join Facebook today.

VBS Knights of the North Castle Vona, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1475 2nd Ave, Vona, CO

Located at Vona Dance Studio - the gym - 1475 2nd Ave Vona, CO. August 3rd, 4th, 5th from 9-1130 each day Click TICKETS above or this link to register - https://forms.gle/Bzi2wevZg4rvMMVp9

Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo Hugo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 33747 County Rd 2W, Hugo, CO

Features fun for the entire family including a large variety of food vendors, midway rides, livestock competitions and exhibits, commercial exhibitors selling their wares and musical entertainment...