Terry, MT

What’s up Terry: Local events calendar

Terry Dispatch
 5 days ago

(TERRY, MT) Live events are coming to Terry.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Terry:

City of Odenville Car Show

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 Ford Ave, Glendive, MT

DJ Auction Food Trucks Vendor Booths Door Prizes 50/50 Raffle

Couples Tournament

Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Couples Tournament at Miles City, Montana, United States on Fri Aug 20 2021 at 08:00 am to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 11:00 am

2021 Eastern MT Fair

Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 42, Garryowen Rd, Miles City, MT

The 2021 Eastern Montana Fair is scheduled for August 25-28, 2021. Grounds Manager: ~Dale Berg (406) 852-0048 Fair Manager: ~Gail Shaw (406) 421-5419 The Eastern Montana Fair Board is happy to...

2021 2022 bowling season

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2802 W Towne St, Glendive, MT

meeting on new bowling year for all interested in league bowling 🎳

Campfire Program: "Paleontology of Makoshika"

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1301 Snyder St, Glendive, MT

Learn about Paleontology of Makoshika State Park at this evening campfire program at the Park’s Hiatt Amphitheater. Free.

Terry Dispatch

Terry, MT
ABOUT

With Terry Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

