Marking Seven Years since Islamic State Attacked Yazidi in Iraq, Secretary-General Says Holding Perpetrators of ‘These Heinous Acts’ Fully Accountable Remains Essential
The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:. Today marks seven years since Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) brutally targeted the Yazidis in northern Iraq. Thousands of Yazidis were subjected to unimaginable violence on account of their identity, and until today, many remain in displacement camps or are still missing. These heinous acts committed by ISIL may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. Full accountability of their perpetrators remains essential.www.un.org
