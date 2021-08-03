Marking Seven Years since Islamic State Attacked Yazidi in Iraq, Secretary-General Says Holding Perpetrators of ‘These Heinous Acts’ Fully Accountable Remains Essential

Pari Ibrahim is a founder and executive director of the Free Yezidi Foundation. Murad Ismael is a co-founder of the foundation and president of the Sinjar Academy. On Aug. 3, the world marks the seventh anniversary of the mass murder of Yazidis by the forces of the Islamic State — a crime that has been recognized as a genocide by a number of international institutions. Last month, the Belgian and Netherlands parliaments adopted recognition resolutions, and earlier this year, a United Nations team concluded that the atrocities committed against the Yazidis constituted a genocide. These positive developments have renewed Yazidis’ hope that the international community — which did little to prevent the massacre of our people starting in August 2014 — remains committed to our survival.