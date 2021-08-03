Cancel
Pepperdine Announces Winners of the Master of Arts in Teaching Program Awards at Summer 2021 Graduate Capstone Symposium

 17 days ago

On July 22, 2021, the Graduate School of Education and Psychology (GSEP) announced the winners of the Summer 2021 MacNair Teacher Education Loan Forgiveness Award, Pat Lucas Award for Excellence in Teaching, and the Pat Lucas Community Teacher Award, granted annually each July and December to students enrolled in the master of arts in teaching (MAT) program. The awards were presented during the Summer 2021 Graduate Capstone Symposium, attended this year by more than 160 members of the Pepperdine community, including faculty, mentor teachers, field supervisors, staff, and parents, alongside 50 graduating candidates.

