Clay Center, NE

Clay Center calendar: Coming events

Clay Center Post
 5 days ago

(CLAY CENTER, NE) Live events are coming to Clay Center.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clay Center:

Autumnfest Founder's Day Celebration

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Food vendors, craft show, flea market, parade, bingo and entertainment. 9am-4pm.

adams county fairgrounds rental

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Adams County Directory. Find St. Lucie County Fairgrounds - Adams Arena venue concert and event schedules, venue information, directions, and seating charts. Check out the upcoming event and...

Edgar Farmers' Market

Edgar, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM Location: 5th Street and North C Street

2021 GS101 Class #4

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 427 S Showboat Blvd, Hastings, NE

Become a qualified driver at Motorsport Park Hastings by completing GS101. GS101 is the first step to enjoying the incredible value of our Guardrail Club.

20th Annual Kool-Aid Classic Bicycle Tour

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Now in its 20th year, the Kool-Aid Classic Bicycle Tour navigates the scenic country roads surrounding the birthplace of Kool-Aid. Proceeds from the ride are donated to the construction and...

