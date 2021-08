Kelvin Benjamin's second act as a tight end with the New York Giants ended up lasting one day of training camp. He's not happy about it. The former first-round pick was cut before the end of the first practice of Giants training camp on Wednesday following an animated discussion with head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman, which ended with Benjamin ripping off his helmet and leaving the field, according to NJ.com's Zach Rosenblatt.