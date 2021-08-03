Cancel
Prospect, OR

Prospect events calendar

Prospect Today
 5 days ago

(PROSPECT, OR) Live events are lining up on the Prospect calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Prospect:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aY8U0_0bGRIAHN00

Food & Friends

Eagle Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 121 Loto St, Eagle Point, OR

Through a long-standing partnership, we provide a venue free of charge for Food & Friends to operate their senior meals program five days a week, Monday through Friday. This equates to over a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3ZT7_0bGRIAHN00

Frankie Hernandez at Bayer Family Estate

Eagle Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 11663 Agate Rd, Eagle Point, OR

Frankie Hernandez - LIVE solo, acoustic Bayer Family Estate Saturday, August 7th 2:00p - 5:00p

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mDSYI_0bGRIAHN00

Rise Campout 2021

Trail, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 27766 Oregon 62, Trail, OR 97541

2Night Campout Event | River Access|Premium Sound by Nautilus Sound Design|Silent Disco |Art Installations|Covid Compliant|Limited Capacity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jib6R_0bGRIAHN00

"TIME CHANGE 13:00" Regimental First post-COVID restriction In-Person meeting

Eagle Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Invitation to Regimental Association member gathering and Board Meeting. Meeting will be held Saturday, 7 Aug at 1:00 P.M. Location will be at CW2 Thibodo’s home located at 185 HWY 234, Eagle...

Quilters

Eagle Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 121 Loto St, Eagle Point, OR

« All Events Quilters August 31 @ 12:30 pm -

Prospect, OR
ABOUT

With Prospect Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

