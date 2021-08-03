Cancel
Culbertson, MT

Events on the Culbertson calendar

Culbertson Times
Culbertson Times
(CULBERTSON, MT) Live events are lining up on the Culbertson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Culbertson:

Corn Feed & FFA Alumni BBQ

Culbertson, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 307 Broadway Avenue, 512 8th St E, Culbertson, MT

The Roosevelt County Commissioners will serve free corn on the cob, and the Culbertson FFA Alumni will be selling their steak dinner ($13)

Community Day

Culbertson, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 307 Broadway Avenue, 512 8th St E, Culbertson, MT

Community Day at Roosevelt County Fair- Montana, 512 8th St E, Culbertson, MT 59218, Culbertson, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 10:00 am to 03:00 pm

4-H & FFA Livestock Auction

Culbertson, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 307 Broadway Avenue, 512 8th St E, Culbertson, MT

Support the youth of Roosevelt County in the Small Animal and Livestock Auction.

Eastern MT - Richland County Fair and Rodeo

Sidney, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2118 W Holly St, Sidney, MT

The Richland County Fair & Rodeo is back this year! Check out our facebook page to stay updated on everything this popular weekend has to offer.

Pretty Iron Feather Dancers

Culbertson, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 307 Broadway Avenue, 512 8th St E, Culbertson, MT

The Pretty Iron Feather Dancers of the Fort Peck Reservation will demonstrate many dances div

