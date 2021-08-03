Events on the Culbertson calendar
(CULBERTSON, MT) Live events are lining up on the Culbertson calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Culbertson:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 307 Broadway Avenue, 512 8th St E, Culbertson, MT
The Roosevelt County Commissioners will serve free corn on the cob, and the Culbertson FFA Alumni will be selling their steak dinner ($13)
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 307 Broadway Avenue, 512 8th St E, Culbertson, MT
Community Day at Roosevelt County Fair- Montana, 512 8th St E, Culbertson, MT 59218, Culbertson, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 10:00 am to 03:00 pm
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 307 Broadway Avenue, 512 8th St E, Culbertson, MT
Support the youth of Roosevelt County in the Small Animal and Livestock Auction.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 2118 W Holly St, Sidney, MT
The Richland County Fair & Rodeo is back this year! Check out our facebook page to stay updated on everything this popular weekend has to offer.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 307 Broadway Avenue, 512 8th St E, Culbertson, MT
The Pretty Iron Feather Dancers of the Fort Peck Reservation will demonstrate many dances div
Comments / 0