White Sulphur Springs events coming up

(WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT) White Sulphur Springs is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around White Sulphur Springs:

Youth Group @ The Park — Trailhead Christian Church Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 20 Trailhead View Dr, Townsend, MT

At Holloway Park in Townsend For those entering 6th through 12th grade.

Linda Huth Presents: A Walk Down Mainstreet Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 133 N Walnut St, Townsend, MT

Join us for a fascinating history of Townsends main street buildings! Linda Huth will be presenting Part 4 of her presentation on history of Townsend.



1st Annual Flea Market Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 7408 US-287, Townsend, MT

Over 40 Vendors of all types, Flea market stuff, Crafts, jewelry, vintage, new, repurposed furniture, Something for everyone. The last event before school starts back up. 3 Days of shopping and...

Community Theater at The Lodge – “Title of Show” Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

The Lodge of Townsend and the Townsend Community Theater presents: "Title of Show" Director: Gabby Bakkum



Cymbeline in White Sulphur Springs White Sulphur Springs, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 2nd Ave NE, White Sulphur Springs, MT

Cymbeline in White Sulphur Springs is on Facebook. To connect with Cymbeline in White Sulphur Springs, join Facebook today.