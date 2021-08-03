Cancel
White Sulphur Springs, MT

White Sulphur Springs events coming up

White Sulphur Springs Updates
White Sulphur Springs Updates
 5 days ago

(WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT) White Sulphur Springs is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around White Sulphur Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k00wl_0bGRI2Io00

Youth Group @ The Park — Trailhead Christian Church

Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 20 Trailhead View Dr, Townsend, MT

At Holloway Park in Townsend For those entering 6th through 12th grade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3auMLI_0bGRI2Io00

Linda Huth Presents: A Walk Down Mainstreet

Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 133 N Walnut St, Townsend, MT

Join us for a fascinating history of Townsends main street buildings! Linda Huth will be presenting Part 4 of her presentation on history of Townsend.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QiBUJ_0bGRI2Io00

1st Annual Flea Market

Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 7408 US-287, Townsend, MT

Over 40 Vendors of all types, Flea market stuff, Crafts, jewelry, vintage, new, repurposed furniture, Something for everyone. The last event before school starts back up. 3 Days of shopping and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImcA_0bGRI2Io00

Community Theater at The Lodge – “Title of Show”

Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

The Lodge of Townsend and the Townsend Community Theater presents: "Title of Show" Director: Gabby Bakkum\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJxB8_0bGRI2Io00

Cymbeline in White Sulphur Springs

White Sulphur Springs, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 2nd Ave NE, White Sulphur Springs, MT

Cymbeline in White Sulphur Springs is on Facebook. To connect with Cymbeline in White Sulphur Springs, join Facebook today.

White Sulphur Springs Updates

White Sulphur Springs Updates

With White Sulphur Springs Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

