Halfway, OR

Halfway calendar: Coming events

Halfway News Beat
 5 days ago

(HALFWAY, OR) Halfway is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Halfway area:

Kites

Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

Build your own kite from scratch! Ages 5-8 from 10-11:15 a.m. Ages 9-12 from 1-2:30 p.m.

Enterprise-Joseph Lions Club Meeting

Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

Veteran's Day closures

Council, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 203, 1/2 Galena St, Council, ID

Some UI Extension locations will be closed in observance of Veteran's Day, including:

Paint Night $30 Highland cow

Council, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Come to Council's Calfpen Bakery and learn to paint this adorable highland cow. $30 gets you all you need to paint either a 12x16 or a 10x20 canvas with acrylics. (The awesome cinnamon raisin...

Memorial service

Cambridge, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Cemetery Rd, Cambridge, ID

Find the obituary of Carrol M. Hansen (1926 - 2021) from Cambridge, ID. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Halfway, OR
