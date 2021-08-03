Cancel
Laona, WI

Laona events calendar

Laona Bulletin
(LAONA, WI) Laona is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Laona:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xyRy_0bGRHzor00

Wildcrafting and Harvesting 101: Local Herbs for Wellness

Townsend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 17250 Brookside Ct, Townsend, WI

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ COURSE REGISTRATION INFORMATION: How do I register for a Course? Registrations are accepted via telephone...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FcmqZ_0bGRHzor00

Tasting Tuesday Wine & Cheese

Crandon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 W Polk St, Crandon, WI

The Crandon Public Library is hosting Tasting Tuesday, a free event for the community on August17, 2021. This event will feature a selection of wine and cheese from the great state of Wisconsin...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Up7Ym_0bGRHzor00

52nd Polaris World Championship Off Road Races®

Crandon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 10104 US Hwy 8 Rd, Crandon, WI

Hold on to your hats. The biggest off-road race weekend on earth is shaking off a year of lockdowns and vaccines and going big in 2021. The annual Polaris Crandon World Championship Off-Road...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38kJ9n_0bGRHzor00

Art In The Square

Crandon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 116 S Lake Ave, Crandon, WI

Art in the Square is Forest County's annual, juried art show. It is coordinated by The Forest County Chamber of Commerce. The event is free to the public and offers local unique artists...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSC51_0bGRHzor00

Nervous Hermus plays Northwoods Inn!

Pickerel, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: N8905 WI-55, Pickerel, WI

Explore all upcoming hermus events in Pickerel, find information & tickets for upcoming hermus events happening in Pickerel.

