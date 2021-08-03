Coming soon: Reserve events
(RESERVE, NM) Reserve is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Reserve area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 42661 US-180, Alpine, AZ
Come Party at Foxfire in Alpine with those Weasel Richards, the Shanks
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: Hc 62 Box 2-8, Reserve, NM
The Gila Monster rally with Texas Adventure Riders is in Reserve, NM, Sunday, Aug 22 through Saturday, Aug 28, 2021.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 12 County Road 2061, Alpine, AZ
“Have Gems Will Travel” Enjoy Vendors, Music, & Door Prizes at the Alpine Community Center.
