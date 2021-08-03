Cancel
Taholah, WA

Events on the Taholah calendar

Taholah News Watch
Taholah News Watch
 5 days ago

(TAHOLAH, WA) Taholah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Taholah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202PSt_0bGRHuPE00

2nd Annual Meet at the Beach

Pacific Beach, Moclips, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 AM

Address: 108 1st St N, Pacific Beach, WA

Ladies....mark your calendars! Please join us for some great company, delicious food, fun, and games. Come out and stay for the weekend. We have three houses reserved for our 2nd Annual Meet at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UUCDO_0bGRHuPE00

Live music with Wishflower

Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 759 Ocean Shores Blvd NW, Ocean Shores, WA

Live music with Wishflower is on Facebook. To connect with Live music with Wishflower, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=155PJ2_0bGRHuPE00

2021 Coast Region Symposium

Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 120 West Chance a La Mer Northwest, Ocean Shores, WA 98569

Come and learn what climate change means for our rivers, our fish, and the work to restore them across the Washington Coast Region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276RRY_0bGRHuPE00

Summer Concerts: Big Love

Pacific Beach, Moclips, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 203 Front St, Pacific Beach, WA

Every Friday throughout the summer, Seabrook will be hosting live music for our Friday Sunset Concert Series! ? Coming to Seabrook on August 13 is Big Love, a Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xBtZ_0bGRHuPE00

Seabrook Saturday Markets — Your Calendar for EVERYTHING Grays Harbor

Pacific Beach, Moclips, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The Seabrook Saturday Markets are back! The markets will run every Saturday from June 26th through September 4th, 2021. Shop the select vendors from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM to find the perfect...

Taholah News Watch

Taholah News Watch

Taholah, WA
With Taholah News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

