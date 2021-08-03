Cancel
Lingle, WY

Lingle calendar: Coming events

Lingle Journal
Lingle Journal
 5 days ago

(LINGLE, WY) Live events are coming to Lingle.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lingle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28x7Iz_0bGRHsdm00

Oldwestballoonfest craft show

Mitchell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

The Old West Balloon Fest craft fair will be hosting a couple special events during the festival. The first one will be a corn hole tournament. It will be hosted by Reds, there will be a raffle of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZSKS_0bGRHsdm00

2021 Harley Mark Memorial 31st Annual D.A.R.E Golf Tournament

Torrington, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Rd 149, Torrington, WY

- 4 person scramble - $240 per team (entry includes lunch, bucket of range balls and 2 mulligans) - Registration: 11 AM - 12 PM - Start time: 1 PM - Chipping Game: 11:30 AM - 12 PM - Prizes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ck8qC_0bGRHsdm00

Graveside service

Wheatland, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Here is Margaret Memmer’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsWks_0bGRHsdm00

City Council Regular Meeting

Torrington, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The City of Torrington P.O. Box 250 436 E 22nd Avenue Torrington, WY 82240 Phone: 307-532-5666 Office Hours: M-F 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM This institution is an equal opportunity employer and provider.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zzLuv_0bGRHsdm00

Blessing of Children & Waterslide Party

Slater, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Blessing of Children for the School Year and Waterslide Party. Blessing will be during services at 11:00am and Waterslide Party will follow. Hamburgers & Hotdogs provided at party. Please bring...

Learn More

Lingle Journal

Lingle Journal

Lingle, WY
With Lingle Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

