Cloud environments are more susceptible to attacks today than they were at the end of last year, according to new research from Unit 42. We identified significant increases in the number of organizations that did not enable multi-factor authentication (MFA), failed to rotate access keys or used overly permissive service accounts in their instances with cloud service providers (CSPs). That puts those organizations at increased risk of experiencing a high-profile security incident caused by compromised identity and access management (IAM) accounts for CSP environments.