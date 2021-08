It’s time for the beginning of the end of The Walking Dead, and what better way to get ready than with a new trailer dropped as part of the show’s Comic-Con@Home panel?. That’s not all that came out of the virtual conversation with the cast and executive producers. Laila Robins (as Pamela Milton) and Josh Hamilton (as Lance Hornsby) are joining the previously announced Margot Bingham and Michael James Shaw (Mercer) as new series regulars for Season 11, which will air in three eight-episode parts. It begins with 11A on Sunday, August 22 at 9/8c on AMC (and one week early on the streaming service AMC+), with 11B and 11C coming in 2022.