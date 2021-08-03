Cancel
98% of emperor penguin colonies could be extinct by 2100 as ice melts -- can Endangered Species Act protection help them?

By Stephanie Jenouvrier
 3 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Emperor penguins thrive on Antarctica’s coastlines in icy conditions any human would find extreme. Yet, like Goldilocks, they have a narrow comfort zone: If there’s too much sea ice, trips to bring food from the ocean become long and arduous, and their chicks may starve. With too little sea ice, the chicks are at risk of drowning.

Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

China plans mass rocket launch to divert asteroid that could wipe out life on Earth

Chinese researchers want to send more than 20 rockets from the country to practise diverting asteroids away from Earth.Scientists at China’s National Space Science Centre found in simulations that 23 Long March 5 rockets, which weigh 900 tonnes when they leave the planet, hitting simultaneously could divert an asteroid from its original path by nearly 9,000 kilometres – 1.4 times the Earth’s radius.The Long March 5B rocket was also the type that was infamously left free-falling by China in May this year, traveling around the world every 90 minutes – too fast for space agencies to tell where it...
Posted by
PARTH MUKESHBHAI PATEL

NASA new study: After 9 years, the position of the moon will change, there will be a terrible flood in the world

Houston: The weather is constantly changing around the world. The number and severity of cyclonic storms have increased. America has recently come out after battling cyclonic storms several times. The rise of sea level and high tide is associated with the moon. But scientists have now revealed that if there is a slight wobble in the moon, there will be a terrible flood all over the world. The US space agency NASA said that the moon makes a slight change in its position in 18.6 years and due to the slightest change, there is a danger of flooding in many coastal areas of the earth. This NASA study was published last month in Nature Climate Change.
Australiaearth.com

Invasive species have racked up $390 billion bill in Australia

Over the last six decades, invasive species have racked up $389.59 billion (US$298.58 billion) in costs for the Australian economy, according to researchers at Flinders University. The study authors say that without better investments, reporting, and coordinated interventions, the price of invasive pests will only get worse. Costs associated with...
AnimalsSlate

The most frightening invasive species isn’t a plant or bug or fish.

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There is no agent of ecological imperialism more ferocious than the wild pig. Wherever Europeans invaded, from the Americas to Australia, so did their pigs, many of which escaped into the countryside to wreak havoc. The beasts tear through native plants and animals, they spread disease, they destroy crops, and they reconstruct whole ecosystems in their wake. They’re not so much pests as they are chaos embodied.
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

One of rarest animals in America named newest endangered species

The Sierra Nevada red fox will soon be listed as a federally endangered species. Only about 40 of the bushy-tailed creatures still inhabit an area of California that reaches from Lake Tahoe to the south of Yosemite National Park. The Sierra Nevada red fox population is threatened by wildfires, coyotes,...
Utah StatePosted by
The Independent

‘We’re on the doorstep of a catastrophe’: America’s ‘Dead Sea’ is drying up and releasing arsenic into the air

Water levels in America’s “Dead Sea” are at their lowest in more than half a century as scientists warn of severe knock-on effects for hundreds of species along with threats to human health. A megadrought is impacting the US West forcing regions to declare states of emergency and exacerbating wildfires. It has also driven water levels in Utah’s Great Salt Lake to a near 58-year low. The current water level is nearly nine feet lower than the long-term average of the lake.The lake, dubbed America’s “Dead Sea”, is the largest salt water body in the western hemisphere and larger...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Astronomers find three new planets including one that ‘could protect and support life’ and an ‘ocean world’

Astronomers have found three new exoplanets around a nearby star that are very similar to those in our own solar system - including one that could support life.The star, L 98-59, is only 35 light-years away from Earth; its orbiting planets may also contain water in their interiors or atmosphere. Two of the planets nearest to the star are likely dry, but one “ocean world” could have as much as one third of its mass made up of liquid.“The planet in the habitable zone may have an atmosphere that could protect and support life,” María Rosa Zapatero Osorio, an...
AnimalsWired UK

Rats took over this Pacific island. Now drones are leading the fightback

When the people who would become the first Polynesian islanders ventured out into the remote Pacific some 3,000 years ago, they took three main animals with them; pigs, chickens, and dogs. Expanding their territory over the next few thousand years, from New Zealand north to Hawaii and east to Easter Islands, the Polynesians flourished.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Oxygen Burst Was Tied to Earth's Biggest Mass Extinction, Scientists Say

The Permian-Triassic extinction event that happened some 252 million years ago is the worst extinction event our planet has ever seen. It wiped out around 90 percent of marine species and some 70 percent of vertebrate species on land, and was so severe that it's often called the Great Dying. There are still lots of unanswered questions about the event, from its overall timescale to its causes, but a new study offers some intriguing extra detail on the calamity: a sudden spike in oxygen levels in the world's oceans at the same time as this widespread extinction was happening. The researchers behind...
WorldSand Hills Express

Sea snot choking Turkey’s waters could be a warning to the world

Istanbul — Turkey’s Marmara Sea is dying. Globs of feathery goo are literally choking the life out of the water. Scientists say rising sea temperatures and untreated wastewater being dumped into the sea combined to create the perfect conditions for phytoplankton to thrive. Now it’s thriving at the expense of everything else.
SciencePosted by
NBC News

Bolivia’s lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia’s Lake Poopo was once a fountain of life for local inhabitants, who fished from its teeming waters and farmed along its banks. Now it is a desert. Scientists say the one-time lake, which sprawls across Bolivia’s sun-drenched, high-altitude altiplano, has fallen victim to decades of water diversion for regional irrigation needs. And a warmer, drier climate has made its recovery increasingly unlikely.
Earth ScienceSFGate

Scientists expected thawing wetlands in Siberia's permafrost. What they found is 'much more dangerous.'

Scientists have long been worried about what many call "the methane bomb" - the potentially catastrophic release of methane from thawing wetlands in Siberia's permafrost. But now a study by three geologists says that a heat wave in 2020 has revealed a surge in methane emissions "potentially in much higher amounts" from a different source: thawing rock formations in the Arctic permafrost.
WildlifeThe Guardian

The oldest tree in eastern US survived millennia – but rising seas could kill it

A wizened eastern bald cypress dwells in an expanse of North Carolina’s wetlands. It lives among a cluster of eastern bald cypress trees in the state’s Black River, some with origins dating back a millennium. But this singular tree has witnessed more than its comrades; a 2019 study found it’s been alive since at least 605BCE. It’s the oldest-known living tree in eastern North America and the fifth-oldest living non-clonal tree species in the world.

