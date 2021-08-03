Escalante events calendar

(ESCALANTE, UT) Escalante has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Escalante:

Graveside Service Teasdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Obituary & Life Story for Tonya "Tucker" Gutke. Born Aug 28, 1971, died Jul 2, 2021. See photos, service information and a complete Life Story. theMemories offers a living online obituary that lasts.

Escalante Canyons Art Festival - 2021 Artist Registration Escalante, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 50 west 100 north, Escalante, UT 84726

Escalante Canyons Art Festival Plein Air Registration Fees Early Bird open thru April 30 Plein Air One Category - $40

6th annual Moqui Motor Madness Escalante, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

6th annual Moqui Motor Madness car show will be held on August 21 from 9am to 2pm We will also have our cruise down Main Street on August 20 at 7pm followed by our “drive in” movie at the...

Canyoneering Trip, October, Central Utah Torrey, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

With expert canyoneering guides and coaches by your side you are ready for the experience of a lifetime in a very safe environment, all packed into just 48 hours! Designed for beginning and...

Fort Desolation Fest Torrey, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 650 East Cougar Ridge Road, Torrey, UT

Adventures by Day, Music by Night Fort Desolation announces its first annual Fort Desolation Fest this August 20-22, 2021 at Cougar Ridge Resort in Torrey, Utah.This one-of-a-kind music festival...