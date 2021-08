Ohio Senate Bill 209 is another in a long string of bizarre attempts by state lawmakers to insert control at the local level, where it does not belong. SB209 would prohibit schools from requiring anyone — teacher or student — to wear a mask in a public education setting. It would also stop the state school board, the Ohio Department of Education, as well as individual school districts’ boards of education, from requiring masks in public education settings, from kindergarten through university settings, school athletic events or other school-related functions.