Twin Valley events coming soon

(TWIN VALLEY, MN) Twin Valley is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Twin Valley area:

I wish I had a Horse Camp Day Felton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5062 120th Ave N, Felton, MN

Stay out of the heat and learn some horse skills during out horse 1/2 day camp Grades 1 - 8 are welcome. $59 Our insulated indoor stays around 75F. We recommend kids should bring masks to wear...

Jump into Fall Schooling Show/ Eventing Show Series III Felton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 5062 120th Ave N, Felton, MN

Come have fun eventing in our low key, supportive schooling atmosphere and earn points towards our eventing series championship. 12", 18", and 2ft divisions are offered. Eventing is a test of...

St John's Bible Study @ Zion Ada, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: W 3rd Ave, Ada, MN

For travel convenience, St. John’s members meet at Zion for Wednesday Bible studies. All are welcome to join us.

13th Annual Dip and John Memorial Golf Tournament Ogema, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 31948 Cherry Lake Rd, Ogema, MN

Find the details of golf tournaments in Ogema, Minnesota. Charity events, golf summer camps in Ogema, Minnesota, tickets and events at the top golf courses in Ogema, Minnesota

2021 Bergeson Gardens Open House Fertile, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4177 County Rd 1, Fertile, MN

Garden tours, live music, free coffee & donuts, La La Ice Cream and pulled pork sandwiches for sale. Garden tours: 10:00 and 2:00 Music by the Bergeson family: 11:00 and 3:00 The music will be...