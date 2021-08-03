Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Valley, MN

Twin Valley events coming soon

Posted by 
Twin Valley News Alert
Twin Valley News Alert
 5 days ago

(TWIN VALLEY, MN) Twin Valley is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Twin Valley area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=167G8d_0bGRHZ4500

I wish I had a Horse Camp Day

Felton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5062 120th Ave N, Felton, MN

Stay out of the heat and learn some horse skills during out horse 1/2 day camp Grades 1 - 8 are welcome. $59 Our insulated indoor stays around 75F. We recommend kids should bring masks to wear...

Learn More

Jump into Fall Schooling Show/ Eventing Show Series III

Felton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 5062 120th Ave N, Felton, MN

Come have fun eventing in our low key, supportive schooling atmosphere and earn points towards our eventing series championship. 12", 18", and 2ft divisions are offered. Eventing is a test of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwbBu_0bGRHZ4500

St John's Bible Study @ Zion

Ada, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: W 3rd Ave, Ada, MN

For travel convenience, St. John’s members meet at Zion for Wednesday Bible studies. All are welcome to join us.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FDoMA_0bGRHZ4500

13th Annual Dip and John Memorial Golf Tournament

Ogema, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 31948 Cherry Lake Rd, Ogema, MN

Find the details of golf tournaments in Ogema, Minnesota. Charity events, golf summer camps in Ogema, Minnesota, tickets and events at the top golf courses in Ogema, Minnesota

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRKVM_0bGRHZ4500

2021 Bergeson Gardens Open House

Fertile, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4177 County Rd 1, Fertile, MN

Garden tours, live music, free coffee & donuts, La La Ice Cream and pulled pork sandwiches for sale. Garden tours: 10:00 and 2:00 Music by the Bergeson family: 11:00 and 3:00 The music will be...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Twin Valley News Alert

Twin Valley News Alert

Twin Valley, MN
19
Followers
157
Post
308
Views
ABOUT

With Twin Valley News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Felton, MN
City
Ada, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Ogema, MN
City
Twin Valley, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulled Pork#Eventing#Doughnut#Horse#W 3rd Ave#La La Ice Cream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy