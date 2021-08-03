Events on the Condon calendar

(CONDON, OR) Condon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Condon:

NWAA @ ORP Sept 20th 2021 Grass Valley, OR

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 93811 Blagg Ln, Grass Valley, OR

NWAA @ ORP! September 20th, 2020 Registration Price: $200/driver, 60 Drivers max. 3 Run groups Group A First time at ORP - 20 driver...

Discipleship Camp for M.S. & H.S. — Westside Church Antelope, OR

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Muddy Rd, Antelope, OR

Westside Middle School and High School are going to camp this summer! Washington Family Ranch is in Antelope, OR and hosting Discipleship Camp this summer for churches across Oregon. Students...

Mobile Farmers Market: Moro Moro, OR

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 106 Main St, Moro, OR

Gorge Grown’s Mobile Farmers Market will be in Moro on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month from 12pm - 2pm outside Huskey\'s 97 Market with a van full of fresh locally grown seasonal fruits and...

Condon Community Artisan's Market Condon, OR

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5, July 3, August 7, September 4, 2021Saturdays, 4 PM - 7 PMLocation:City ParkConcerts in the Park: 6 PM - 9 PM

Sherman County Fair Moro, OR

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 66147 Lone Rock Rd, Moro, OR

Welcome to our 112th Year of the Sherman County Fair! Come See Us we are FREE