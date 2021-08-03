Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Condon, OR

Events on the Condon calendar

Posted by 
Condon Times
Condon Times
 5 days ago

(CONDON, OR) Condon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Condon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NcLCp_0bGRHYBM00

NWAA @ ORP Sept 20th 2021

Grass Valley, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 93811 Blagg Ln, Grass Valley, OR

NWAA @ ORP! September 20th, 2020 Registration Price: $200/driver, 60 Drivers max. 3 Run groups Group A First time at ORP - 20 driver...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22OyPe_0bGRHYBM00

Discipleship Camp for M.S. & H.S. — Westside Church

Antelope, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Muddy Rd, Antelope, OR

Westside Middle School and High School are going to camp this summer! Washington Family Ranch is in Antelope, OR and hosting Discipleship Camp this summer for churches across Oregon. Students...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zt1aW_0bGRHYBM00

Mobile Farmers Market: Moro

Moro, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 106 Main St, Moro, OR

Gorge Grown’s Mobile Farmers Market will be in Moro on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month from 12pm - 2pm outside Huskey\'s 97 Market with a van full of fresh locally grown seasonal fruits and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzlqK_0bGRHYBM00

Condon Community Artisan's Market

Condon, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5, July 3, August 7, September 4, 2021Saturdays, 4 PM - 7 PMLocation:City ParkConcerts in the Park: 6 PM - 9 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U63MD_0bGRHYBM00

Sherman County Fair

Moro, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 66147 Lone Rock Rd, Moro, OR

Welcome to our 112th Year of the Sherman County Fair! Come See Us we are FREE

Learn More

Comments / 0

Condon Times

Condon Times

Condon, OR
2
Followers
123
Post
84
Views
ABOUT

With Condon Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Antelope, OR
City
Moro, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Condon, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwaa Orp#Washington Family Ranch#Discipleship Camp#Gorge Grown#Mobile Farmers Market#The Sherman County Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy