Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Southern Living Show Ep.26: Ben & Erin Napier + Curtis Stone

WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Ivy Odom celebrates the Southern lifestyle covering topics ranging from food and cooking to holidays and style. In this episode, Ivy meets up with Ben and Erin Napier. Plus, Curtis Stone learns to speak Southern.

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Living#Cooking#Ben Erin Napier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Family RelationshipsPopculture

'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Reveals Daughter Mae's Adorable Nap Situation

Home Town star Erin Napier welcomed her second child, daughter Mae, with her husband, Ben Napier, in May. Since then, the HGTV personality has been open about what life has been like as a mom-of-two. Most recently, she took to Instagram to share some details about Mae's sleeping schedule and asked if any other new parents could relate to her current conundrum.
Family Relationshipscountryliving.com

'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Shares Rare Photos Featuring Her Daughters and Fans Can't Get Enough

Home Town star Erin Napier doesn't shy away from sharing the challenges of motherhood with her fans. Erin, husband Ben, and 3-year-old daughter Helen welcomed baby Mae into their family in May, and the new mom of two hasn't held back on the realities of parenting. While Ben and Erin have chosen to keep their daughters' faces off of Instagram, they do give fans glimpses into their home life. Erin has recently shared the challenges of breastfeeding, new parent sleep struggles, and even the difficulty of getting a home-cooked dinner on the table, and her fans applaud her honesty.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Erin Napier shares new photo of daughter Mae: 'Almost out of the newborn days'

Erin Napier shared a new photo of her youngest daughter, Mae, on Instagram, as well as an update on how the baby is doing. “at a little over 2 months old, mae makes cooing / puppy sounds, eats 5 oz. per feeding, sleeps from 9 pm - 7:30 am and has a nap schedule,” the HGTV star, 35, captioned the photo. “i can’t believe we are almost out of the newborn days. #maedays”
CelebritiesPopculture

'Home Town': Erin Napier Reveals Family Just Suffered Heartbreaking Loss

Home Town star Erin Napier reveals she and her family are going through a massive loss following the death of their dog Baker. The home renovation expert shared a photo of baby Helen hugging the elderly pooch. "All dogs go to heaven," she captioned the post. "we (and especially she) will miss baker. thankful for the 12 years he lived."
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Posts Sweet Update About Newborn Daughter

“Home Town” star Erin Napier commemorated some of the most precious days in a mother’s life in a recent social media post. This week, Napier shared a photo of her holding her baby daughter in her arms. In addition to the photo, the mother of two shared an update about how the most recent addition to the family she shares with her husband and co-star, Ben Napier, is doing.
Lifestylereviewed.com

Curtis Stone's cookware collection is incredibly popular—here's what to buy

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Aside from his new show, Travel, Cook, Repeat with Curtis Stone that will premiere on the QVC/HSN streaming service, Curtis Stone has something else to celebrate. The Australian celebrity chef has sold "more than 2.5 million units of his renowned Dura-Pans," and was recently named "HSN's best-reviewed brand across all categories."
Mississippi StatePicayune Item

Southern Miss Singers Win Awards and Direct Shows

University of Southern Mississippi (USM) alum David T. Walker was awarded third place overall and won the Deborah Voigt Award in the Utah Vocal Arts Academy “Death by Aria” competition. His colleague, Amanda Charles, second year DMA Vocal Performance student at USM, was selected to be the director for the opera scenes program for the academy.
Alabaster, ALShelby Reporter

Marching Southern Sounds prepare 2021 show

ALABASTER – The Thompson High School Marching Southern Sounds were hard at work during its preseason band camps starting on Aug. 2. The band camp was split into morning and afternoon sessions where the more than 200 students worked hard learning new music and coordinates to put on an eclectic show.
TV SeriesPopculture

8 Shows Canceled Almost Immediately After Premiering

Most television shows are allowed to live out at least one full season before being canceled, even if executives realize early on that the show has little chance of success. For example, NBC recently canceled Debris after a low-rated first season, but at least its entire first season aired. Then there are other shows that do so horribly that networks pull them from schedules after only one or two episodes air. In one infamous case, a show was even canceled in the middle of its debut. What follows is a list of some of the most extreme and swift cancellations in TV history.
TV ShowsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Richard Dean Anderson of 'MacGyver' starred on other shows

Q: I am enjoying reruns of the original "MacGyver" TV series. What can you tell me about Richard Dean Anderson? I don't believe he did any other TV shows. A: You underestimate Minnesota-born Anderson, now 71, whose career is covered in great detail on the fan site RDAnderson.com, which bears an endorsement from the actor. Focusing just on regular series work since "MacGyver," he has starred in two other shows: "Legend" (1995) and "Stargate SG-1." The latter program had him as a regular from 1997 to 2005 and a guest star in two more seasons; he made guest appearances in two more seasons and in two spinoffs. Anderson also recurred in episodes of "Fairly Legal" in 2011.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
TV ShowsPopculture

'American Idol' Announces Judges for Upcoming Season

American Idol has confirmed its judging panel for the upcoming season of the singing competition show, with Good Morning America announcing on Wednesday, Aug. 3 that judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will all return. While the show historically kicks off in the winter, it will be back sooner rather than later this fall. Additionally, Ryan Seacrest will return as host.

Comments / 0

Community Policy