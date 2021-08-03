Philipsburg calendar: What's coming up

(PHILIPSBURG, MT) Philipsburg is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Philipsburg:

Montana Ambassadors Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner Anaconda, MT

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1500 Fairmont Rd, Anaconda, MT

Agenda Sunday, August 8 11:30 a.m. – Optional golf at Old Works Golf Course 4p.m. – Afternoon Networking/Social outside patio Monday, August 9 7:30 a.m. – Newcomers Breakfast – Opportunity to...

Pete Henry Philipsburg, MT

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 W Broadway St, Philipsburg, MT

Peter Henry Fisk, b. 1985, is an American singer and instrumentalist. A performer since age 9, Pete has been recognized for his skills on guitar in several styles, completing a Master of Fine Arts...

Kids Art Classes! Philipsburg, MT

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 106 W Broadway St, Philipsburg, MT

Join us for weekly Kid’s Art Classes with teaching artist Taylor Clough at the Philipsburg Library. Tuesdays, 3-4 pm Drop-in. FREE & Open to all ages! Made possible in partnership with the...

Smeltermen's Day Parade Anaconda, MT

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Anaconda's Smelterman's Day Celebrations are a beautiful throwback to our mining history and the people that created this beautiful town. The parade and festivities kick off every year on...

Smelter City-Cohen Olympic Weightlifting Seminar Anaconda, MT

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 1406 West Park Ave., Anaconda, MT 59711

This is an Olympic Weightlifting seminar with Olympian and 2 time Olympic Head Coach, Michael Cohen. Expect to shatter your PR's!