Philipsburg calendar: What's coming up
(PHILIPSBURG, MT) Philipsburg is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Philipsburg:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 1500 Fairmont Rd, Anaconda, MT
Agenda Sunday, August 8 11:30 a.m. – Optional golf at Old Works Golf Course 4p.m. – Afternoon Networking/Social outside patio Monday, August 9 7:30 a.m. – Newcomers Breakfast – Opportunity to...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 101 W Broadway St, Philipsburg, MT
Peter Henry Fisk, b. 1985, is an American singer and instrumentalist. A performer since age 9, Pete has been recognized for his skills on guitar in several styles, completing a Master of Fine Arts...
Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 106 W Broadway St, Philipsburg, MT
Join us for weekly Kid’s Art Classes with teaching artist Taylor Clough at the Philipsburg Library. Tuesdays, 3-4 pm Drop-in. FREE & Open to all ages! Made possible in partnership with the...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Anaconda's Smelterman's Day Celebrations are a beautiful throwback to our mining history and the people that created this beautiful town. The parade and festivities kick off every year on...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Address: 1406 West Park Ave., Anaconda, MT 59711
This is an Olympic Weightlifting seminar with Olympian and 2 time Olympic Head Coach, Michael Cohen. Expect to shatter your PR's!
