Trout Creek, MT

Trout Creek events calendar

Trout Creek Bulletin
Trout Creek Bulletin
 5 days ago

(TROUT CREEK, MT) Live events are lining up on the Trout Creek calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Trout Creek:

Ride & Dine at Silver Mountain

Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 610 Bunker Ave, Kellogg, ID

Every Friday starting June 25th, enjoy a scenic gondola ride, a live music performance, and a savory BBQ meal on top of Silver Mountain. Lift ticket is included in the price. Menu consists of...

Equine Trail Sports County Fair Challenge!

Heron, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 19 Blue Creek Rd, Heron, MT

This will be an event featuring many of the sights and sounds of a county fair! On Saturday, you and your horse will be challenged by several natural obstacles along the trail including logs and a...

Annual Big Sky Blues Festival

Noxon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Noxon, MT

Annual Big Sky Blues Festival will display of Polly and her band will be playing again during the festival as well as a stellar lineup of performers including The Randy Oxford Band.

NEW! Shoshone Family Ranch Camp

Wallace, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 29216 Coeur D'Alene River Rd, Wallace, ID

Join us for our new family camp up the river at Shoshone Mountain Retreat! Family Ranch Camp is for families of all shapes and sizes, couples, friends, and anyone looking to get away from it all...

Wallace Huckleberry Festival and 5k Fun Run

Wallace, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The Wallace Huckleberry Festival and 5k Fun Run is on Friday August 13, 2021 to Saturday August 14, 2021. It includes the following events: 5k Fun Run - Swag Bag Only, Merchandise Vendor...

Trout Creek Bulletin

Trout Creek Bulletin

Trout Creek, MT
With Trout Creek Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

