Cameron, LA

Live events Cameron — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Cameron Updates
 5 days ago

(CAMERON, LA) Cameron is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cameron area:

Enroll Now for Pre-Volunteer Virtual Training Classes

Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2120 Gloria Dr, Orange, TX

Orientation will be held via Zoom at 6:00 pm on August 10th. Zoom classes will be held on Tuesday evenings at 6:00 pm and run for six weeks. Enroll by emailing your contact information to...

Youth Group Kickoff at Play Today

Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

For youth ages 12-18 from Well Of Hope Christian Fellowship!! Come join us at Play Today on August 11th to have fun and get back on track after the summer! We will get to know each other and talk...

Getting the Job You want from Work in Texas

Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2415 N 16th St, Orange, TX

4680 FM 365 Port Arthur, Texas 77642 i 409.962.1236 Mon - Fri: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM i Email i Calendar

Texas License to Carry

Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 725 Liston Rd, Orange, TX

This is the Constitutional Carry update course provided by U.S Lawshield. it covers need to know information about the new laws taking effect September 1st. We are hosting it at Oragne Gun Club...

Sabine River Tournament

Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 408 Pier Rd, Orange, TX

Sabine River Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with Sabine River Tournament, join Facebook today.

ABOUT

With Cameron Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

