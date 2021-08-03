Gov. DeSantis visits Mote Marine for ribbon cutting on red tide mitigation facility
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis made a stop in Sarasota on Tuesday and helped Mote Marine celebrate the opening of a new red tide research facility. The governor, joined by Department of Environmental Protection Interim Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton, attended the ribbon cutting for Mote Marine Laboratory’s Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Facility. The facility is described as “cutting-edge” and “experimental.”www.wfla.com
