Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pomerene, AZ

Pomerene events coming up

Posted by 
Pomerene News Flash
Pomerene News Flash
 5 days ago

(POMERENE, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Pomerene calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pomerene:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eD75N_0bGRHEm400

Shout Out to ALL Artists!!!!

Tombstone, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 317 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ

SHOUT OUT to ALL ARTISTS!!!! Tombstone Art Gallery is holding their annual JUDGED ART SHOW during the month of SEPTEMBER.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4OVf_0bGRHEm400

PEMF Clinic Day with April Basinger

Benson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 3036 W Williams Rd, Benson, AZ

Sign your horse up for a session with local body worker April Basinger. PEMF, pulsing electromagnetic field therapy, helps horses to heal on a cellular level by improving cellular metabolism. An...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pmmn0_0bGRHEm400

RockUs at the Oriental!

Tombstone, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ

RockUs at the Oriental Saloon is on Facebook. To connect with RockUs at the Oriental Saloon, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvQUZ_0bGRHEm400

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Tombstone Mini Quest

Tombstone, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 613 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ

Turn Tombstone into a mini game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a two-hour city tour . Guided from any smart phone, teams make their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14XZgj_0bGRHEm400

Kartchner Caverns Photo Tours

Benson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2980 AZ-90, Benson, AZ

Have you ever wanted to take photos of the amazing underground world of Kartchner Caverns? Here's your chance! Arizona State Parks and Trails now offers an

Learn More

Comments / 0

Pomerene News Flash

Pomerene News Flash

Pomerene, AZ
10
Followers
200
Post
731
Views
ABOUT

With Pomerene News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benson, AZ
Government
City
Pomerene, AZ
City
Tombstone, AZ
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
City
Benson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tombstone Art Gallery#The Oriental Saloon#Az Turn Tombstone#Kartchner Caverns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy