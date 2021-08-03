Live events coming up in Faith

(FAITH, SD) Faith has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Faith area:

Largest T-Rex Skeleton Discovered 1990 Faith, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

On this day in 1990, fossil hunter Susan Hendrickson discovers three huge bones jutting out of a cliff near Faith, South Dakota. They turn out to be part of the largest-ever Tyrannosaurus rex...

Colt Ford Marcus, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:59 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 12997 SD-34, Marcus, SD

All the information about Colt Ford at Full Throttle Saloon on 08-08-2021. Information, Artists, Start time and related Playlists.

Saliva @ Sturgis 2021 Marcus, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 12997 SD-34, Marcus, SD

𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗮'𝘀 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗬 𝗧𝗪𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗬 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗦 𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗥 After acquiring front man Bobby Amaru in 2011, Saliva became infused with new blood, energy, and spirit. The same energy launched...